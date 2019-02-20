VP Pence to tour opportunity zones with Sen. Tim Scott in Columbia Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Columbia on Thursday, according to Senator Tim Scott’s office.
Sen. Scott and the vice president will tour opportunity zones, a federal tax incentive that investors can get if they invest in struggling or distressed communities.
Senator Scott spoke at the governor's opportunity zone conference last month and said he believes the investment in the initiative can help enrich underprivileged communities.
Certain areas of West Columbia and Dentsville are deemed opportunity zones.
