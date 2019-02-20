Warmer, drier weather on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm front will gradually lift through the area this afternoon and evening leading to much warmer weather for the remainder of the week. As this front lifts northward, scattered showers will be possible through this evening. Slightly drier weather will move in behind this front for Thursday as the sun tries to make an appearance and temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak cold front will try to make it in here Thursday night and Friday morning bringing a bit of a cool down. How much cooler will be determined by how far south the front makes it through the area. The farther south, the cooler the temps will be on Friday. Right now, it appears that highs will still make it to near 70 degrees on Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 70s for this weekend with a few spotty showers possible Saturday and Sunday.