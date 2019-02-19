Young white shark pings off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach had a visit Tuesday morning from Gurney, a young white shark.
Ocearch, an organization that tracks and collects data on sharks, said that Gurney pinged off the Myrtle Beach coast.
“So good to hear from this little shark,” Ocearch tweeted out.
The organization said that Gurney, a 4-and-a-half-foot male white shark, pinged almost exactly where he was a year ago. The chief scientist on the expedition when Gurney was tagged explained that this suggest juveniles are showing fidelity to their overwinter habits, which means he likes to spend his winters in the Carolinas.
Gurney was first tagged in Montauk, New York.
