Additional railroad crossings close in N. Charleston Thursday for resurfacing

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern is continuing work at Charleston and Dorchester County railroad crossings Thursday as part of its rail replacement program.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the railroad crossing at Remount Road reopened after workers resurfaced the area. But the work, which typically takes three to five hours, has caused backups.
The closure at Ward Avenue and Jet Park Drive completely shut down the entrance to an industrial park that is home to several trucking companies. Drivers sat in their trucks for hours and other employees inside the park had no way out.
Roads will be temporarily closed, and all traffic detoured, while the work is ongoing. They will installing new paving at several crossings and are expected to complete two-to-five miles per day.
Railroad officials ask drivers to keep in mind that railroad maintenance is not something that is “scheduled.” The crew must be given track time by a dispatcher to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factors with this type of work.
That means it’s difficult to know when a closure will happen, but that can be frustrating for people who live or work in the area. Some workers at the industrial park claimed they couldn’t even leave to get food when the railroad crossing was closed.
The following crossings were expected to be closed at different points Thursday
- Remount Road
- Aviation Road
- Jet Park Drive
- Midland Park Road
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.