Additional railroad crossings expected in N. Charleston Thursday for resurfacing

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern will be preforming additional work on some crossings in Charleston and Dorchester Counties beginning Thursday and extending into next week.
Roads will be temporarily closed, and all traffic detoured, while the work is ongoing. They will installing new paving at several crossings and are expected to complete two-to-five miles per day.
Each crossing will be closed for approximately three to five hours.
Citizens are asked to keep in mind that railroad maintenance is not something that is “scheduled.” The crew must be given track time by a dispatcher to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factors with this type of work.
The following crossings are expected to be closed Thursday
-Remount Road
-Aviation Road
-Jet Park Drive
-Midland Park Road
