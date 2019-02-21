Authorities identify man charged with shooting involving N. Charleston police officers, car jacking

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a man who has been arrested for a shooting involving police officers, an armed robbery and a carjacking in North Charleston on Wednesday.
North Charleston police charged John Q. Whitlock with armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
He’s expected to have a bond hearing on Thursday.
Whitlock was arrested behind the Restaurant Depot on 3600 Meeting Street Road and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
It all started shortly before 3 p.m. when officers responded to a business on the 3900 block of Rivers Avenue for an armed robbery that involved a woman being robbed at gunpoint.
The victim told officers she was approached in the parking lot by the suspect who was armed with a handgun, and demanding her purse and money.
According to NCPD officials, the suspect took the victim’s purse and fled on foot to a nearby apartment behind the business.
A short time later, police were notified of a carjacking on Pine Forest Drive in the Pinecrest Apartments. A report states the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the area eventually colliding with another vehicle at Rivers and McMillan avenues.
Spencer Pryor with NCPD said the suspect then fled on foot to the back of the Restaurant Depot at McMillian Avenue and Meeting Street Road where officers reported that the suspect presented a gun resulting in shots being fired.
The suspect was taken in to custody and transported to MUSC.
Authorities said they did not know the extent of the injuries the suspect suffered, but said he was able to walk following his apprehension.
Police said no officers were injured during the incident, and per department policy SLED has been called in to investigate.
Multiple police officers and EMS crews responded to the scene.
NCPD officials also released pictures of the incident which includes police arresting the suspect as well as a picture of a gun on the ground.
