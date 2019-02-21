Berkeley Co. completes steps to eliminate landfill odor

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - An odor coming from a Berkeley County landfill was making people sick, but officials believe they now have it under control.
On Wednesday, the county finished a five-day installation of a shallow gas well system at the landfill off Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. This was the final step by the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation department to fight the bad odor.
Some people living in the area described it as a “burning sulfur” type of smell, and it was making them sick.
The county’s sanitation department said the odor was coming off water which filters through the waste in the landfill, typically coming from rain.
On Friday, the County installed a new, larger carbon scrubber. That's a machine that absorbs carbon dioxide. After this installment, the county said the odor was noticeably better.
County officals are hopeful these recent actions will be a long-term solution. They added that aggressive monitoring will continue.
