Deputies identify body found in vehicle behind Bluffton Target

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the person whose body was found inside a vehicle behind a Target store Thursday morning.
Deputies say the body of 22-year-old Robert Clark Jr., of Hilton Head Island, was found inside a Toyota Tundra behind the Target store in Bluffton.
Clark died as a result of a gunshot wound and a handgun was found inside his vehicle, the incident report states.
On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alerted local media that they were looking for a 22-year-old man who was reported missing from his Legends apartment on Hilton Head Island.
Family members of Robert Clark Jr. reported that he was last seen on Monday morning at his apartment, and their last contact with him was through text message on Monday afternoon.
A forensic autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in the determination of the cause and manner of Clark’s death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414.
