Car crashed into W. Ashley church early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A car crashed into a church in West Ashley early Thursday morning.
City of Charleston officers responded to the corner of Ashley River Road at Wappoo Road just before 1:20 a.m. and found a car had crashed into Graham A.M.E. church.
The church had previously put up barriers in front of the church to try and prevent it from happening.
All southbound lane of Ashley River Road were shut down as officers investigated. The road was then reopened two hours later around 3:20 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.