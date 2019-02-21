College of Charleston contends ‘no conspiracy’ in coach’s lawsuit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Attorneys for the College of Charleston are firing back in the case of a former baseball coach who lost his job and is suing the college.
Court documents say there is “no conspiracy" between the athletic director and current coach, and no evidence has been destroyed.
Lawyers for former coach Matt Heath have maintained Athletic Director Matt Roberts and Coach Chad Holbrook communicated before Coach Matt Heath was fired, and electronic evidence of that had been destroyed.
The new court documents say the college’s forensic expert found “no messages between Mr. Holbrook and Mr. Roberts during the relevant time period (1/1/2017 to 7/1/2017,)” and attorneys say Roberts actually “took steps to preserve information.” And they take issue with the fact that Holbrook’s private text messages were taken without his consent, and were made public.
Court documents filed by Heath’s attorneys contended a text message by Holbrook to his father had indicated there was contact between Holbrook and Roberts. But in an affidavit, Holbrook said his father was ailing, and he wanted to assure his father of his future, to minimize stress over reports that he could lose his coaching job at the University of South Carolina.
The new documents filed in federal court also state President Glenn McConnell made the decision to fire Heath in the summer of 2017. Attorneys state McConnell alone made the decision based on “horrifying facts presented to him by numerous parents and students.” They maintain Heath’s conduct included physical violence against players, and cite a so-called “humping incident” involving a player who was recovering from surgery, and another incident when players were ordered to run until “some team members threw up and one passed out.”
Attorneys for Heath want to set aside a settlement agreement. The suit has been ongoing for more than a year.
