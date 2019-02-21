Cougars Rally For 7-5 Win Over Bucs

Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) got the start and went two innings, surrendering one unearned run and striking out three. Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) pitched four and one-third frames in relief, and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out three. Ocker tossed the final two and two-thirds, surrendering one run and fanning four to earn his first win of the campaign.