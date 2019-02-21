Cougars Rally For 7-5 Win Over Bucs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) and Tanner McCallister (Roebuck, S.C.) each drove in two runs, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) struck out four to earn his first win of the season as the College of Charleston baseball team rallied for a 7-5 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday evening at Patriots Point.
With the win, College of Charleston (4-0) continues its undefeated start to the season after erasing a 3-0 deficit with a five-run sixth inning. Charleston finished the night with seven runs on eight hits, four walks, and four Charleston Southern (1-3) errors. The Bucs pushed across five runs on 11 hits and two Cougar miscues.
Davey continued his torrid start to his CofC career, plating two runs – including the eventual winning run in the seventh –as part of a 2-for-4 effort. McCallister went 2-for-4 and delivered a clutch two-run single to highlight the Cougars’ five-run sixth. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) collected two hits and drove in the Cougars’ final run with an infield single in the eighth.
Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) got the start and went two innings, surrendering one unearned run and striking out three. Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) pitched four and one-third frames in relief, and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out three. Ocker tossed the final two and two-thirds, surrendering one run and fanning four to earn his first win of the campaign.
Ryan Stoudemire paced the offense for the Bucs with a 3-for-5 effort, driving in three with a solo home run and a two-run single. Josh Litchfield and Christian Maggio each went 2-for-4, while Max Ryerson plated one with a first-inning base knock.
Cody Maw pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and striking out four. Seth Owens and Eddie Hiott combined to surrender three unearned runs in the sixth. Jordan Bridges took the loss after allowing the eventual winning run in one-third of an inning. Lucas Ford and RJ Petit combined to pitch the final one and two-thirds.
The Cougars are back in action on Friday when they open a three-game set with No. 27 UConn. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.