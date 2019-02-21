Cunningham, Clyburn to call for closing ‘Charleston loophole’ in front of Emanuel AME church

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham and Rep. Jim Clyburn are set to hold a press conference in front of Emanuel AME church to voice support for their bill to close the Charleston loophole.
MOBILE USERS: Watch here
The official name is the “Enhanced Background Check Act of 2019″ which calls for the federal background check in order to buy a gun from three days to 10 days.
The current three-day background check system is widely regarded as the reason Dylann Roof was able to obtain the gun he used to kill nine people inside the Emanuel AME church in 2015.
Other Lowcountry leaders such as Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, former mayor Joe Riley and Emanuel AME minister Rev. Eric Manning are expected to be on hand.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.