Deputies seeking to ID person of interest, vehicle in connection to Lowcountry neighborhood burglaries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest and a vehicle in connection to burglaries at Lowcountry neighborhoods.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are aggressively working several break-ins and burglaries in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.
“These individuals are breaking into homes and vehicles across this area,” he said. “We’re working with surrounding counties as these individuals may be active across county lines as well.”
Ravenell said reports of the burglaries started late last week in the Bowman and Rowesville area of the county.
“Bowman Branch Highway, Cattle Creek Road, Landsdowne Road - area residents began reporting burglaries in which some are still determine if there is anything missing while others say electronics and other items were taken,” OCSO officials said.
Investigators are working with Colleton and Dorchester county authorities as similar break-ins have occurred in those jurisdictions.
Ravenell said security cameras in affected neighborhoods have captured photos showing a person of interest as well as a vehicle.
“If anyone spots these individuals or this vehicle, call us,” the sheriff said. “If you see anything suspicious, anything at all – call us immediately.”
The OCSO can be reached at (803) 534-3550 and Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Anyone wishing to call in a tip can remain anonymous,” the sheriff’s office said.
