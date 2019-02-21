Deputies: Woman charged after admitting she tried to kill son with disability several times

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a 65-year-old woman Wednesday after they said she confessed to attempting to kill her adult son with a disability.
Michele Baker Hayes, 65, is charged with attempted murder, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton.
The victim is currently in an intensive care unit.
Deputies responded Wednesday just before 2 p.m. to the Caromi Fire Department where Hayes told deputies she had tried to kill her son several times, Drayton said. Officers and EMS then went to the home in the 1300 block of College Park Road where they found the victim, who they transported to an area hospital, she said.
The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.
Hayes was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.