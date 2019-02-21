Dorchester Co. settles wrongful death lawsuit with family of man shot to death by deputies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a 24-year-old suspect shot to death by deputies in 2015.
The state insurance reserve fund paid $185,000 in a settlement between Dorchester County and the family of Shamir Palmer, plus nearly $14,000 in attorneys fees.
In August of 2015, Palmer was killed by deputies after they say he shot at state troopers who were trying to pull him over and refused to drop his gun.
Deputies fired 26 times hitting Shamir Palmer nine times, killing him.
Solicitor David Pascoe ruled the shooting was justified, so no charges were filed against the officers involved. Pascoe called the officers heroes, and said Palmer had drugs in his system and a violent criminal history.
The coroner ruled the death suicide by cop.
Palmer’s family, though, filed a lawsuit in 2017 saying the death was wrong and excessive.
Now they’ve agreed to drop the lawsuit according to the settlement.
A $185,000 insurance payment was processed last month.
The settlement said Palmer’s two young children would both get about $46,000.
