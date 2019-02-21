Lawsuits filed against Dorchester District 2 after underage victims accuse teacher of sexual advances

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County District 2 is being hit with two lawsuits after two underage victims allege sexual advances from a former teacher.
Allison Chilton, 28, was charged last year with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to affidavits, Chilton exchanged text messages referencing a sexual relationship as well as kissing and fondling one of the victims.
The latest lawsuit claims Chilton made patterns of sexual advances toward the child while a student at Oakbrook Middle.
The suit alleges DD2 administrators didn’t sufficiently investigate the abuse.
Another lawsuit, filed last November by the initial victim’s parents, said Chilton used school work, recess, and basketball practice to harass the student.
