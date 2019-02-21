Low performing schools in Colleton County get extra funding to improve

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Some schools in Colleton County are getting some extra funding to improve their classes.
The school board said they’re getting over 400,000 dollars from the state to aid lower-performing schools.
Currently, Colleton County has four schools that have been labeled priority schools, which means they were some of the lowest scoring in the state when it came to their school report cards.
But with that label, they were eligible for funding by the state to help improve those schools.
Bells Elementary, Forest Hill, Hendersonville Elementary, and Colleton County Middle School are some of the lowest scoring schools in the state. All have been labeled priority schools by the state because they’re in the bottom 10% when it came to their school report cards.
The schools are graded on things like academic achievement, school quality, and student progress.
Many of the schools met lower standards and were considered “unsatisfactory” for certain criteria.
Each school will get a certain amount of money for the 2018-19 school year.
Bells Elementary will get $90,000, Forest Hill elementary will receive $110,000, Hendersonville elementary will get $90,000, and Colleton County will receive $140,000.
And the same amount for the 2019-2020 school year.
Officials say the schools will have to come up with a budget and present it to the school board so officials know exactly what that money is going towards.
“Hopefully we’re going to use those funds to enhance academics, to enhance parental involvement, to create school culture for our students,” said William Bowman Jr., Colleton County School board member.
