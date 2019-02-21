Mount Pleasant BI-LO slated for closure

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Southeastern Grovers announced Thursday the Mount Pleasant BI-LO store will close in March.
“We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in your community can be challenging. We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made,” the company said in a statement.
According to spokesman Joe Caldwell, the closing process generally takes no longer than 30 days to complete. The store, located at 1909 Hwy. 17 N. Bypass, will close on or before March 25, he said.
Store employees were the first to learn of the decision, he said.
The company would not say how many employees will be affected by the closure, adding they are “committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve.”
“Whenever possible, we attempt to place associates in other, nearby Southeastern Grocers positions,” Caldwell said.
Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. It operates stores in of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
