Police: Man beats up fellow church goer, steals SUV after asking for ride

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man beat up a fellow church parishioner and stole her SUV after asking for a ride, according to North Charleston police.
Officers have charged Samuel T. Graham with attempted murder and carjacking. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Friday morning.
Investigators say the victim, identified as a 60-year-old woman, was helping Graham and a family member who attended her church.
According to police, Graham then beat up the woman during the ride. She was then found on the street.
It happened on Monday when a police officer patrolling the area of St. Johns Avenue and O’Hear Avenue came across an unconscious woman on the street.
The woman, who had trouble breathing and had chest pains, said she was helping two people from her church when she was tased and then pushed out of a vehicle.
Authorities said the woman was unable to answer any more questions due to trouble breathing.
EMS crews found an injury to the back of the woman’s head and blooding coming from her right ear.
The victim’s son told officers that his mother attends Water Missions International a church that’s nearby where the victim was found.
The victim’s vehicle was located at Florida Avenue and Ubank Street with two people inside including Graham.
