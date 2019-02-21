Proposed ordinance would fine downtown Charleston walking tour guides for blocking traffic

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Walking tours are a popular way for tourists to learn more about Charleston’s history.
A new amendment proposed by the Tourism and Livability Committee aims to stop tours from blocking traffic on the sidewalks and roadways.
They’re calling it a public safety issue. If found in violation, guides would face a fine of more than $1,000.
When large tour groups are constantly stopping for extended periods of time, it causes congestion on already narrow sidewalks.
The director of livability and tourism says they've done extensive studies and found that this is one of their biggest issues. Guides say this may change their routes because the most important part of the tour is being able to stop and explain the history.
The ordinance will have to go through final approval with the full council and may go into effect next month.
