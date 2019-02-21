Report: Hate groups on the rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new report released Wednesday says the number of hate groups in the Palmetto state have grown in each of the past three years.
The Southern Poverty Law Center released its “Year In Hate and Extremism” report on Wednesday, which detailed the rise.
According to the report’s “hate map," South Carolina had 17 hate groups, up from 14 in 2017, and 12 in 2016. It’s the largest number since 2015 when the SLPC said there were 22 hate groups operating in South Carolina.
The SLPC definition of a hate group is based off of an organization’s official statements, principles or the statements or activities of its leaders. It also takes into account the group’s practices of attacking or “maligning” entire classes of people because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Statewide and here in the Lowcountry, lawmakers have made an effort to reduce hate.
Last November, the city of Charleston also passed a hate crime ordinance.
The SPLC classified the various groups operating in South Carolina as anti-LGBT, anti-Muslim, white nationalist, "general hate, black nationalist, neo-confederate, neo-nazi, and the Ku Klux Klan.
