Report: Mother did not alert police after son told her there would be ‘shootout’ with pursuing officers

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say the mother of a man involved in a shooting with police officers did not alert police after her son told her that he would shoot police officers who attempted to arrest him.
Investigators arrested John Q. Whitlock and charged him with armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was given a $400,000 bond on Thursday.
Whitlock is accused of robbing a woman outside a grocery store then running to a nearby apartment complex where he stole an SUV from a man at gunpoint.
He was then involved in an accident with the stolen vehicle and ran to the rear parking lot of the Restaurant Depot on 3600 Meeting Street where NCPD officials say Whitlock was involved in a shooting with pursuing police officers.
A newly released NCPD report states that Whitlock’s mother had earlier spoke with her son who told her that there would be a “shootout with any police officer that tried to apprehend him.”
Investigating officers said the mother refused to call 911, mentioning that her son had a pick up order through Probation and Parole, and she was afraid police would hurt him.
It all started at 2:16 p.m. when an officer responded to Rivers Avenue and Gullah Avenue for an armed robbery.
The victim said as she was leaving a convenience store, a man pointed a gun at her and said ‚"Give me everything you ******* got." After the victim handed over her purse and phone, the suspect ran to Horizon Village.
The victim said when she went to see where the suspect was running to, the suspect raised the gun and said,"Don’t ******* follow me."
A police report states while officers were speaking to to the victim, the suspect’s mother arrived on scene and said she knew the victim from Facebook. The responding police officer reported that when the mother heard the description of the suspect she said it was her son.
According to investigators, the mother said her son had left home, and she had attempted to get him inside her vehicle at which point the mother said she saw a revolver in his pocket.
“The suspect refused to get in the vehicle and walked off,” a North Charleston police report stated."She stated that she knew he has a pick-up order through Probation and Parole but never wanted to call police because she was afraid that we would hurt him."
NCPD officials said the mother stated her son had mentioned a shootout with any police officer that tried to apprehend him.
“She stated that he is armed and threatened to shoot police,” the police report stated."The mother stated she knew her son had a gun and knew he would shoot at the police earlier, but she refused to call 911. She stated he had a pick up order from his Probation Officer as well."
Officers then received information that the suspect was in the area of Pinecrest Apartments on Pine Forest Drive.
As police were canvassing the area, a man flagged down officers and said that someone had stolen his SUV at gunpoint. The victim pointed out the fleeing vehicle and officers began a pursuit.
The carjacking victim said when he stopped to check his mail box a man approached him, pointed a gun to his head and said,"Give me the keys."
The victim told officers he gave the suspect his keys and his phone which the suspect ordered to give him.
An officer in pursuit of Whitlock said the stolen SUV crashed into another vehicle on McMillan and Rivers Avenue.
The suspect was then seen bailing out on foot and running towards an open field behind The Restaurant Depot.
A police officer reported that he saw the suspect holding something in his right hand while running. The officer said as he got closer to the suspect he noticed the object was a gun.
The police report states when the suspect got to the rear parking lot of the business, he slowed down and appeared to raise the gun up.
“I then heard several gunshots but was unaware of where or who they were coming from,” the police officer said in a report.
The officer said he positioned his vehicle in front of the suspect in an attempt to box him in. He then said he saw the suspect fall to the ground in front of his patrol car.
A report states the officer got out of his vehicle and gave commands to the suspect who was taken into custody while officers began giving him first aid.
The officer said he saw a revolver laying on the ground in close proximity to the suspect.
