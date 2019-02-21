Roads blocked in N. Charleston after work truck spills stucco

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -North Charleston police and fire crews blocks roads in North Charleston after work truck spills a substance on Thursday morning.
Police have blocked one lane of Ashley Phosphate Road after a work vehicle spilled several buckets of stucco.
North Charleston police say the work vehicle was turning onto Ashley Phosphate Road and E. Spartan Boulevard.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are responding for clean up.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.