South Carolina ranked in the top 20 ‘most sinful states’ in 2019, according to a new study

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sometimes being bad isn't good for the state you're living in.
According to a new WalletHub study that lists the most sinful states in the U.S. for 2019, South Carolina comes in at no. 20 on the list.
What makes a state sinful? It's all about vices.
"In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness," the WalletHub study details.
What states are in the top 10?
- Nevada
- Florida
- California
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Louisiana
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Arizona
"Red states and blue states may like to point to one another as the source of all that is wrong with the U.S., but the truth is that each of the 50 states has its own virtues and vices," WalletHub says in their study. "For example, Missouri has the worst drug use problem. And it certainly comes as no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling-addicted."
