Suspect charged in $4 million pot bust now facing gun charges
By Harve Jacobs | February 21, 2019 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:50 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A suspect charged in one of Berkeley County’s largest marijuana busts has been arrested again for gun charges in Charleston County.

Forty-eight year old Joseph McLaughlin went in front of a bond judge Thursday morning to face 12 gun charges.

According to arrest warrants, McLaughlin, who is a convicted violent felon, had guns in his West Ashley home.

The court papers state during the execution of a warrant at the home in December, deputies also found approximately 101 grams of methamphetamine, which is a trafficking charge.

Also in December, Berkeley County deputies arrested McLaughlin and another man after finding about 900 pounds of high grade marijuana in a warehouse in Ladson.

Investigators say the pot was valued around four million dollars.

A magistrate set McLaughlin’s bond at $120,000 on the latest charges.

