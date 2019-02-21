Warmer days ahead across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm front will lift northward through the area this morning allowing warmer weather to move in for this afternoon. Fog will give way to breaks in the clouds this afternoon and highs in the 70s. If the clouds break early enough, we could see temperatures approach 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain today but a better chance arrives tonight and tomorrow and a cold front pushes back into the area. This will cool the temperatures down a bit for Friday and Saturday before we warm back up on Sunday. A few scattered showers are possible tonight and tomorrow and we can’t rule out a few showers this weekend. A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing a quick shot of rain to go with mild temperatures. In the wake of this front, drier and sunnier weather should return for early next week.