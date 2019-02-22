Affidavit: Mother tried to electrocute son day after giving him lethal amount of medication

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A 65-year-old mother attempted to electrocute her adult son a day after giving him a lethal dose of medication at their Ladson home, according to newly released court documents.
Michele Baker Hayes was in bond court Thursday night where she received a $50,000 bond on an attempted murder charge. She’s accused of attempting to kill her adult son who has a disability and who she lived with.
The judge also told Hayes that she was not to have any contact with the victim.
The victim is currently in an intensive care unit.
An arrest affidavit states that on Tuesday, Hayes gave multiple medications beyond the prescribed amounts with the intent to kill the victim.
Then on Wednesday, Hayes placed the victim’s feet in a bucket of water and placed a hairdryer, which was “plugged in and energized,” into the water in an attempt to electrocute the victim to cause his death, the affidavit states.
Hayes then went to the Caromi Fire Station where she told authorities of “her actions.”
Court records state that Hayes made multiple statements of her actions and her intent to cause her son’s death.
Deputies responded Wednesday just before 2 p.m. to the Caromi Fire Department where Hayes told deputies she had tried to kill her son several times, officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers and EMS then went to the home in the 1300 block of South University Drive in Ladson where they found the victim who they transported to an area hospital.
According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Hayes tried to kill her son by giving him a “lethal dose” of medication.
“She seemed to be a nice old lady, nice old lady, she’s taking care of her disabled son," a neighbor said Thursday. “It’s shocking to hear. I’m surprised, I’m truly surprised."
“I was scared. I’ve never seen so many cops or a crime scene, so I was scared for my safety," another neighbor said. “I have a child that has issues, mental issues and I could never imagine doing anything to hurt the child."
The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.
