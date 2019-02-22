Berkeley Co. announces details for special election to fill late councilman’s seat

Berkeley County Councilman, Ken Gunn passed away after battle with lung cancer. (Source: Berkeley County Government)
February 22, 2019

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The filing period has opened to fill the Berkeley County Council seat of the late Ken Gunn, who had served in the seat since January 2013.

The chance to file will end on March 2.

A primary election would be on April 23, 2019 and a runoff if necessary would be two weeks later on May 7. The special general election would be on June 25.

For more information, call the Berkeley County Election and Voter Registration office at 843-719-4056.

