Brantley Records Double-Double In Overtime Setback at William & Mary

“We fumbled the ball too many times. It was a big part of what we needed to do and a big part of what we do. We take care of the ball. Tonight, for whatever reason, we had 17 turnovers. It was uncharacteristic. Obviously, we can’t get it back. The miscues and the turnovers were a big deal and guarding without fouling. We know coming into a game that this (William & Mary) team will make some threes. I thought we gambled a couple of times. Our discipline wasn’t what it needed to be. Nathan Knight went to the free throw line almost 20 times. They had 27 attempts from the free throw line to our 12. I have no answer for that. That’s plus 15 from the free throw line.”