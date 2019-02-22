Brantley Records Double-Double In Overtime Setback at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Jarrell Brantley recorded a near triple-double performance with a team-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as College of Charleston fell short in overtime to William & Mary, 86-84, on Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.
The Cougars (21-8, 10-6 CAA) entered the game searching for their first-ever road win in six tries at W&M. It looked as if that mission would be accomplished as they led by as many as 15 points on a layup from Jaylen McManus off the bench, 42-27, with 1:59 remaining in the first half.
CofC led 42-34 at halftime. The Tribe (11-16, 7-8 CAA) trimmed the lead down to two on a 3-pointer by Luke Loewe at the 10:39 minute mark of the second half. It was a see-saw battle thereafter with each team trading baskets.
Nathan Knight, who ended the night with a game-high 30 points for William & Mary, missed free throws down the stretch to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
Charleston’s Brevin Galloway drew a foul with 37 seconds left in regulation to give the Cougars a two-point lead, 72-70. Matt Milon was later fouled and tied up the ballgame. Brantley’s last-second attempt was blocked which forced the overtime period.
William & Mary led the final three minutes of overtime. Brantley was fouled making a layup by Justin Pierce with six seconds remaining, but missed the tying free throw. Knight then made 1-of-2 free throws with 4.8 left and the Cougars’ final shot fell short at the buzzer.
Brantley was joined in double figures by Grant Riller with 22 points and Sam Miller with a season-high 14 points off the bench.
The Cougars will close out their two-game CAA road swing at Elon (9-19, 5-10 CAA) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Elon, N.C.
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston went with the starting lineup of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris for the 15th time this season (9-6).
• William & Mary split the regular-season series with College of Charleston and takes a two-game 8-6 lead in the all-time series between the two schools. The Tribe remains an undefeated 6-0 against the Cougars at Kaplan Arena.
• Jarrell Brantley recorded his 10th double-double of the season with a team-high 26 points and 12 rebounds at William & Mary. He also dished out a career-high seven assists in 41 minutes of action. It marked his 33rd career double-double and 13th 20-point game of the season. Brantley surpassed both Sam Meade (1970-74) and Joe Chealey (2013-18) on the school’s all-time career scoring list. He now ranks fourth all-time with 1,833 career points to date. Entering the game, Brantley was tied with former CofC big man Adjehi Baru (2011-15) and moved into fifth all-time by himself in career rebounding with 928 career rebounds to date.
• Grant Riller extended his career-best double-digit scoring streak to 24 consecutive games with 22 points at William & Mary. He has now tabulated 1,722 career points to date which ranks seventh all-time.
• Sam Miller came off the bench and contributed a season-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field against the Tribe. It marked his third double-figure scoring game of the season.
• It marked the second-straight overtime game and second this season for the Cougars (1-1).
• CofC committed 17 turnovers in the ballgame which was the second-most of the season next to 17 at Northeastern on Jan. 17.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the loss in overtime …
“We fumbled the ball too many times. It was a big part of what we needed to do and a big part of what we do. We take care of the ball. Tonight, for whatever reason, we had 17 turnovers. It was uncharacteristic. Obviously, we can’t get it back. The miscues and the turnovers were a big deal and guarding without fouling. We know coming into a game that this (William & Mary) team will make some threes. I thought we gambled a couple of times. Our discipline wasn’t what it needed to be. Nathan Knight went to the free throw line almost 20 times. They had 27 attempts from the free throw line to our 12. I have no answer for that. That’s plus 15 from the free throw line.”
On the team positives offensively …
“Offensively, it wasn’t the issue. The only issue with offense was the 17 turnovers. When you turn it over 17 times and you do the math, it’s a lot. Our goal is to allow only 12 a game and we usually do. We have to learn from this and take care of the ball.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Jarrell Brantley
On his near triple-double night …
“Coach (Grant) puts the ball in my hands a lot. Between me and Grant (Riller), we get a lot of the touches. Now I am learning that everyone of those touches isn’t going to be a shot. I have to make plays for the rest of my team, if we want to be in a position to win.”
On the overtime loss …
“We went through a lot in this game. We had a lot of ups-and-downs. We were up by double digits at some point in the game. Through it all, I had a chance to make the free throw (at the end to tie the game in overtime). This team is going to continue to learn and grow. Everything will work out. It’s better it happened now than later.”