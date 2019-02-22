Charleston Animal Society partnering with PetSmart for ‘National Adoption Weekend’

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you have been thinking about adopting a new family member, this is the weekend to do it. The Charleston Animal Society is partnering with PetSmart for their National Adoption Weekend from February 23-24.
Dogs and cats will be available at several PetSmart locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs will only be available on Saturday but cats will be available Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s so important that you adopt and not shop," Director of Community Engagement for the Charleston Animal Society, Kay Hyman, said. “It’s critical to our animals, it’s critical to the community, that you get animals who are spayed and neutered and from a rescue. Because that’s how we’re going to stay a no-kill community.”
Mt. Pleasant Police officers will also be at the Mt. Pleasant PetSmart location on Saturday to encourage adoptions!
“Pets not only bring people joy and happiness, they can also be a crime deterrent. So please come adopt and save a life,” Mt. Pleasant Police Chief, Carl Ritchie, said.
“I’m so proud of our relationship with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department,” Hyman added. “They are so proactive, so dog friendly, it’s a really cool thing.” The department also uses Twitter when they find a stray animal to hopefully reunite the animal with its owner.
If you are interested in adoption a furry friend, head to one of these locations this weekend:
PetSmart Mt. Pleasant
676 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
PetSmart West Ashley
2076 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407
PetSmart North Charleston
7620 Rivers Ave Ste 120B, Charleston, SC 29406
PetSmart James Island
850 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
