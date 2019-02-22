Colleton fire department to use grant to offer smoke detectors to underprivileged

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue has received a grant which will help provide smoke detectors to those who can’t afford them.
The grant for more than $4,800 came from FM Global, which is a commercial property insurance company.
Company representatives gave the grant to Capt. Michael Banks.
Money will also be used to educate the community to reduce the number of fires.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program said. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”
Through the grant program, FM Global gives grants to departments that best demonstrate a need for funding.
