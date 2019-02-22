CSU hits milestone win, Keeling reaches career mark in Bucs’ 92-60 win over USC Upstate

Charleston Southern's Christian Keeling scored 19 points in the Bucs win over USC Upstate
February 22, 2019 at 12:57 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:57 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern made sure its 600th win in program history was never in doubt as the Buccaneers ran away from visiting USC Upstate on Thursday night inside the Buccaneer Field House, 92-60.

Christian Keeling also eclipsed a career milestone as the junior guard became just the third player in CSU history to achieve 1,500 career points and 500 career rebounds midway through the second half to help pace the Buccaneers (13-13, 7-6 Big South) to the season sweep over the Spartans. Keeling finished the contest with 19 points and 13 rebounds while playing a game-high 34 minutes on the floor.

The Buccaneers held the 12-point lead over Upstate (6-23, 1-13 Big South) at the half and then proceeded to shoot 63.3% from the floor and 57.1% from the three-point line in the second half on their way to leading by as many as 36 points before closing out the win. Upstate was unable to mount the late challenge despite 24 points from Deion Holmes in the loss.

Phlandrous Fleming scored 16 points and added six rebounds off the bench for CSU, while Deontaye Buskey (10) and Dontrell Shuler (10) were also in double-digits. The Bucs held the 47-25 rebounding advantage and outscored the Spartans 45-20 off the bench.

Holmes was the lone Upstate player in double-digits on Thursday as the Spartans shot 39.7% from the floor and 40.7% from the three-point line. USC Upstate added five blocked shots as a team in the game paced by Pat Welch's two.

How It Happened

  • Nate  Louis put the Buccaneers in the lead early with a three-pointer on CSU's  second possession of the game before Upstate responded with five quick  points to take their lone lead of the game.
  • Dalvin  White hit a jumper and Holmes followed with a three-pointer at the 18:19  mark to give Upstate the 5-3 lead before CSU took over.
  • The  Bucs went on an 18-5 run over the next nine minutes with Keeling, Sadarius  Bowser, and Fleming all dunking during the stretch before a Fleming  three-pointer gave CSU its first double-digit lead of the game at 21-10.
  • CSU's  lead reached as much as 16 in the first half as Travis McConico's tip-in  on his own miss put the Bucs ahead 34-18 at the 4:06 mark.
  • The  Bucs led by 12 at the half as Ty Jones continued to help CSU dominate the  paint with a tip-in to highlight a 16-4 scoring advantage for the home  team.
  • The  lead reached 20 for the first time at the 15:13 mark as Buskey drove in  for the layup off the fast-break assist from Fleming.
  • CSU  continued to add to their advantage late as Jones' jumper from the top of  the key put CSU ahead 78-47 with 6:48 to play.
  • Nathan  Payne's jumper and acrobatic layup over the final two minutes capped the  Bucs' offensive efforts as he put the Bucs ahead 90-54 with 1:35 to play.
  • Jamir  Moore closed out the scoring with a jumper from the right short corner as  the Bucs took the 92-60 win.

News, Notes, & Numbers

  • Charleston  Southern's win over USC Upstate was the 600th win in program history as  the Buccaneers hit the milestone on Saturday night.
  • Christian  Keeling became the third player in CSU history to achieve 1,500 points and  500 career rebounds following his three-pointer with 15:50 remaining in  the second half.
  • Keeling  joined Ben Hinson (2,295 points, 688 rebounds – 1983-87) and T.L. Latson (1,518  points, 704 rebounds – 1992-96) as the only players in program history to  achieve the career mark.
  • The  Bucs improved their home mark to 9-4 in the 2018-19 season and recorded  their fourth 90-plus point game in the Buc Dome this season in the win.
  • CSU's  14 three-pointers marked the fourth consecutive game the Bucs have  connected on double-digit attempts from behind the arc and 13th time this  season.
  • Keeling's  double-double was his second in a row and eighth of the season.
  • The  Bucs limited USC Upstate to just 25 rebounds in the game – equaling the  lowest mark given up by CSU this season. CSU also limited the Spartans to  25 rebounds in their first matchup on February 2nd.
  • It  was the eighth time the Bucs shot over 50.0% from the floor on the season  and ninth time CSU hit at least 40.0% of its three-point attempts.

Coach's Comments

"I thought our attitude and execution tonight was A-plus. We were extremely unselfish. The ball moved and it was exciting to see us play like that, so efficiently, and use all of our weapons. I think our team is rounding into shape at the right time of year. We need to continue to improve. I knew at some point this team would be good and can we get better than good is the challenge before the tournament." - Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh

Up Next

Charleston Southern is back on the road this weekend for a Saturday afternoon contest in Rock Hill, S.C. against Winthrop University. Tipoff inside the Winthrop Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN3.