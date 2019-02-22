CSU hits milestone win, Keeling reaches career mark in Bucs’ 92-60 win over USC Upstate

"I thought our attitude and execution tonight was A-plus. We were extremely unselfish. The ball moved and it was exciting to see us play like that, so efficiently, and use all of our weapons. I think our team is rounding into shape at the right time of year. We need to continue to improve. I knew at some point this team would be good and can we get better than good is the challenge before the tournament." - Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh