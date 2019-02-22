Deputies identify one of two suspects in high-speed chase

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office charged one of the men they say led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday after a receipt in a stolen car helped them identify him.
Marcus Ray Goins faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, sheriff’s office spokesperson Shalane Lowes said. Goins also has a previous warrant for failure to appear, she said.
Deputies are working to identify a second man who was in the vehicle at the time of the chase.
“When you decide to gamble with the well-being of our deputies and the residents of Colleton County you’re also betting your life as well," Sheriff R.A. Strickland said. "At the end of the day, the goals for our residents are simple: safety and security.”
The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday near the area of Sidney’s and Industrial Road where they spotted a gold Chevrolet Silverado fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection deputies were patrolling, Lowes said. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over but the vehicle sped away.
Deputies said they learned from dispatchers that the vehicle they were pursuing had been reported stolen from Dorchester County.
The chase reached speeds of nearly 110 miles per hour and deputies said the two men inside the vehicle began slamming on brakes to cause a collision with the pursuing deputies. The driver forced other vehicles off the road as the chase continued and eventually went off the road and into thick brush before ramming two metal gates leading to wooded areas, Lowes said. The driver cut through corn fields and hunting trails until it crashed into a deep ditch and then into a pond at which point the two men inside fled into the water.
The pair ignored officers’ demands to stop and continued swimming through the pond.
While authorities continued the search for the two men, deputies towed the stolen car and placed it into evidence, Lowes said. During a search inside the vehicle, deputies found a receipt from an area store.
Deputies were able to get surveillance video from the store that showed one of the two occupants of the vehicle and showed the man arriving at the store and leaving it in the same stolen vehicle, Lowes said.
Anyone with information on the other man in the vehicle is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.