Deputies identify one of two suspects in high-speed chase

The chase reached speeds of nearly 110 miles per hour and deputies said the two men inside the vehicle began slamming on brakes to cause a collision with the pursuing deputies. The driver forced other vehicles off the road as the chase continued and eventually went off the road and into thick brush before ramming two metal gates leading to wooded areas, Lowes said. The driver cut through corn fields and hunting trails until it crashed into a deep ditch and then into a pond at which point the two men inside fled into the water.