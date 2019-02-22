As Folly Gras approaches Saturday, officials say they learned lessons from 2 years ago

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - Folly Beach’s Center Street is going to look a lot like New Orleans’s Bourbon Street on Saturday. That’s because of Folly Gras.
The city kicks off its own Mardi Gras celebration with a parade on Saturday morning at 11. It’s then followed by a street party that’ll have live music and plenty of food. There will also be crafts and fashion vendors as well as free kids’ activities.
Some restaurants will also be serving New Orleans-inspired dishes.
Some changes have been made from previous years though. Garbage cans will now be placed at the gates. This is part of an effort to tackle the serious littering problem they’ve had in the past. Also, folks can no longer bring or take alcohol.
Two years ago, 21 were arrested, more than 30 were given citations, and at least 150 parking tickets were issued. The event was almost cancelled for the following year.
The city’s director of public safety Andrew Gilreath said changes were made immediately. "Every festival since two years ago has been better,” Gilreath said. “It's not even on the same planet.”
Folly Beach’s Mayor Tim Goodwin is planning to go on Saturday, and couldn’t agree more with Gilreath.
“Last year was better than the years before,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully, it’ll continue to get better.” Tickets for Folly Gras are $10, and if you purchase in advance, you'll get express entry. Tickets are free if you are a full-time Folly Beach resident or a child under age 12. This ticket gets you access to all the activities and food on Center Street.
Advanced tickets can be purchased here or at Folly Beach City Hall.
Organizers also want folks to know that animals, coolers, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and similar items are not permitted.
The festival is also partnering with Lyft. There will be Lyft drivers ready to take you home at Folly River Park.
