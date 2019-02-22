Georgetown deputies seeks help identifying the person who stole a Fed Ex delivery truck

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WCSC) -Georgetown deputies seeks the public’s help in identifying the person who stole a Fed Ex delivery truck.
Deputies say, the delivery truck was stolen from Whlaer Place in Murrells Inlet on January 30.
The person’s image was captured on surveillance video when he left the vehicle at Bubba’s Crab Shack in Surfside Beach on February 6., deputies say.
Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to call (843) 546-5102.
