Goose Creek revitalization coming as soon as fall

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek’s mayor says his city is turning an economic corner sooner rather than later because of the large amounts of homes being built.
Mayor Greg Habib says that without new retail space, there will be a revenue imbalance, which means there will be a lot more living space with nowhere for people to buy goods close to them.
“There are a lot of things happening in and around goose creek right now,” Habib says.
With almost 4000 houses coming to the area just this year, he says the retail space needs to match that. The biggest development being the four miniature downtown areas spread through the city, along with a hospital, several Company Headquarters, and more.
“When people think of downtown they think of a walkable area, Goose Creek Village will be a 40-store development that will be walkable,” Habib says.
The completion dates of the four downtown-like projects vary. The Goose Creek Village shopping center is set to be done this fall, but the others are not as set.
The next up and coming spot is potentially the old fire station, the mayor says he sees it having an exciting future.
“It won’t be traditional in what people see as downtown what we expect is that we will have several commercial areas,” Habib says.
He says this kind of growth is exactly what the city needs.
“I didn’t feel like the city had put the focus on development they needed, if all you do is build houses you end up revenue imbalanced,” Habib says.
Habib says he expects there to be four total downtown pockets built in the next few years.
A hospital, company headquarters, and more are also coming to the area, he said.
