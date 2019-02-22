Investigators: Victim of carjacking left paralyzed after beating

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge set bond Friday morning on one of two charges against a man accused of beating up a fellow churchgoer and stealing her vehicle after asking for a ride, leaving her paralyzed.
Samuel T. Graham is charged with attempted murder and carjacking in connection with the Monday attack, according to North Charleston Police.
Court documents state Graham struck the victim in the head and neck several times with an unknown object during the carjacking. The victim suffered two brain bleeds and a severe hematoma to her spinal cord near her neck which resulted in her being paralyzed, investigators say.
North Charleston Police found the 60-year-old in the roadway Monday while patrolling the area of St. Johns Avenue and O’Hear Avenue. Police say the woman had difficulty breathing and was suffering chest pains, said she was helping two people from her church when she was tased and then pushed out of her vehicle. Graham had asked her for a ride before the carjacking, police said.
Investigators spoke with the victim in the intensive care unit Thursday and asked her “yes or no” questions because she was still intubated and unable to speak. Police were able to determine Graham struck her in the right side of the neck with what she believed to be a Taser, then stuck her several more times in the head before pulling her from the car and fleeing in her vehicle.
The vehicle was found at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday by police with Graham inside, the documents state. Graham first told police he got the victim’s vehicle from a “junkie,” then changed his story to say he obtained the SUV from an unknown man on Bexley Street.
A woman identified as Graham’s sister told investigators Graham and the victim left her home minutes before police found the victim.
A judge set bond at $100,000 on the carjacking charge but denied bond on the attempted murder charge, according to jail records.
