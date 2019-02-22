Lack of funding forces YMCA to close in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The YMCA on Cannon Street in downtown Charleston closed its doors months ago because its building was no longer sustainable.
Branch President Paul Stoney said officials with the Cannon Street YMCA were forced to close the facility on Dec. 24 because the organization did not have the funds needed to repair the building.
However, since the building closed late last year, the YMCA has remained fully operational in satellite locations, he said. CLICK HERE to visit the YMCA website for details on available programs.
Stoney said he is already discussing a potential partnership that could offer the YMCA funding it needs to move back into its original space on Cannon Street.
Because discussions with funding partners are still preliminary, Stoney said it could be about two years before the facility is operating out of the Cannon Street building again.
For more information on YMCA programs, you can call 843-577-9622.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.