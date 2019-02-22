Deputies: Man brought stolen car, drugs to Berkeley Co. jail parking lot

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged after bringing a stolen car and drugs into the parking lot of the Berkeley County jail, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
Michael Dean Locklear, 28, has been charged with possession of stolen goods less than $2,000 and possession with intent to distribute meth.
Locklear was at the jail to put money in the kiosk machine for an inmate when a detention officer told a deputy that she heard a man later identified as Locklear say he was going to rob someone to get money to post his friend’s bond, Drayton said.
A Berkeley County Deputy then found Locklear in a Chevy Camaro in the jail’s parking lot. The car came back stolen out of Berkeley County, Drayton said.
A search of the car yielded 3.2 grams of meth as well, according to Drayton.
Locklear has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center eight times since 2016, according to Drayton. Those charges include second-degree domestic violence, shoplifting, a probation violation, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, third degree assault and battery, first degree domestic violence, and grand larceny/burglary, Drayton said.
