More weather changes on the way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front will push through the Lowcountry today bringing a cool down and more clouds as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 70s this morning before down in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain today and tomorrow but most of the days will be dry. Saturday looks to be fairly cloudy with highs in the 60s. We’ll warm back up on Sunday into the 70s, however, a cold front will arrive around lunchtime bringing the chance of showers over a 1-2 hour period of time. Drier weather then moves in Sunday afternoon and should last a few days.