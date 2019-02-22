Police arrest two suspects for murder after woman’s body found in James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Police have arrested two people for murder after a woman’s body was found in a home on James Island.
The Charleston Police Department charged 19-year-old Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons and 27-year-old Samuel Redante White with murder. In addition, Simmons is being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
“Simmons and White surrendered this afternoon to police at police headquarters at 180 Lockwood Boulevard,” CPD officials said."They’re being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center."
Their charges stem from a homicide investigation on Jan. 3 on Westwood Drive.
Officers responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. for a unresponsive person.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jamyia Smith of Moncks Corner, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMT’s.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
