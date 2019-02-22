Police searching for man accused of passing fake $50, $100 bills

Police searching for man accused of passing fake $50, $100 bills
Matthew Frisbie (Source: Summerville Police)
By Patrick Phillips and Live 5 Web Staff | February 22, 2019 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 2:55 PM

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police in Summerville issued arrest warrants for a man accused of passing counterfeit bills at two businesses in January and February.

Matthew John Frisbie is wanted on two counts of forgery less than $10,000, according to court documents.

Investigators say he used a counterfeit $50 bill at a Summerville produce market on North Cedar Street. The passing of that bill, investigators say, was caught on surveillance cameras and a store employee identified Frisbie from a photo lineup.

On Tuesday, police say Frisbie paid for a knife and a pen with a counterfeit $100 bill at an antiques store on North Main Street.

Unfortunately we have been passed a counterfeit $100 this afternoon. If you recognize this person, please contact the...

Posted by Main Street Antiques on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

This incident was also caught on surveillance cameras and a store employee there was also able to identify Frisbie from a six-picture photo lineup, court documents state.

Anyone with information on Frisbie’s whereabouts is asked to call Summerville Police at 843-871-2463 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.