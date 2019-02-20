SC State Rep. Bales collapses on House floor for the second time in a year

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Jimmy Bales had another medical episode on the State House floor on Wednesday.
Bales, 83, (D-District 80) collapsed while on the House floor and was taken out of the chamber with a gurney and transported to the hospital. Rep. Seth Rose said he was near Bales when the incident happened and that it was scary, but believes Bales will be OK.
This is the second time in a year that Bales has had a medical episode on the House floor. He collapsed on March 21, 2018, one day after being involved in a car accident.
