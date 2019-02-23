Bond denied for two arrested after woman’s body found in James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been denied for two people charged with the murder of a Moncks Corner woman.
Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons, 19, and Samuel Redante White, 27, appeared in bond court Saturday in connection to the January death of 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith. In addition, Simmons was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
During an investigation, police interviewed an unnamed friend of the victim who also had a connection to Simmons and White.
Investigators learned Simmons believed the victim was responsible for the death of one of his friends. The victim’s friend told police that White expressed hatred towards Smith and warned him to stay away from her.
Court documents state that onn January 3, Smith and the friend were at a home located in the 1400 block of Westwood Drive. When Smith fell asleep the victim went to visit his cousin, one mile away.
He told police, when he observed White and Simmons driving toward the shooting location. During a phone call, White and the friend engaged in a heated argument. An hour later he got a call from Simmons telling him that Smith was dead. Officers responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. for a unresponsive person.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by EMT’s. Officers used phone records, Facebook messages and witness statements to connect Simmons and White to the murder.
Simmons and White surrendered to police on Friday. Both are being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
