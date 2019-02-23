The Citadel shut out by Michigan, 2-0

CHARLESTON, SC. – In a game that saw just nine total hits, it was No. 17 Michigan that came out on top, 2-0, in a pitchers dual Friday evening at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Michigan 2, The Citadel 0
Records: Michigan (4-0), The Citadel (2-2)
Series: Michigan leads 1-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- The Wolverines got a two-out single to left in the second inning that turned out to be the winning run.
How it Happened
- The Wolverines got on the board in the second inning as Blake Nelson dropped a RBI single into left field with two outs. The hit scored Miles Lewis who had doubled earlier in the inning.
- That would be all that Jordan Merritt would surrender in his seven innings of work.
- Merritt ran into a little problem in the first inning with a pair of runners on, but was able to get out of it with a 4-6-3 double play.
- He would again work his way out of a tight situation by getting a strikeout and a popup to end any scoring chance.
- As good as Merritt was, UM left hander Tommy Henry was just slightly better. The junior kept the Bulldogs off balance all night as he struck out 13 in a complete-game effort.
- The Bulldogs got their first hit of the game in the seventh inning as Tyler Corbitt singled to left center. It would turn out to be the only hit of the day for The Citadel.
- UM would add an insurance run in the eighth after a bloop single and a pair of stolen bases set up Christan Bullock’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Merritt (0-2) had his second-straight impressive start. The senior gave up just one run on six hits over 7.0 innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
- Through two outings, Merritt has allowed just one earned runs and struck out 16 over 13.2 innings.
- Tommy Henry (2-0) allowed just one hit to earn the complete-game victory.
- Tyler Corbitt collected the lone hit for the ‘Dogs and has now hit safely in all four games of his college career.
On Deck
The two teams return to the diamond Saturday afternoon at Joe Riley Park. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“Obviously, Tommy Henry was as good as advertised. He threw nearly 80-percent strikes and made it tough on us tonight. I thought we played well defensively. We were in the game and played with them pitch-for-pitch. They just got a couple big hits when they needed them and we just couldn’t get anything going. The good news is we get to play again tomorrow. We just need to get a good night sleep and come out tomorrow and try and come away with a victory.
On Performance by Starter Jordan Merritt
I thought Jordan Merritt was phenomenal once again. He gave us a great outing and pitched his tail off.