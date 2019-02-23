The Citadel shut out by Michigan, 2-0

February 22, 2019 at 10:38 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:38 PM

CHARLESTON, SC. – In a game that saw just nine total hits, it was No. 17 Michigan that came out on top, 2-0, in a pitchers dual Friday evening at Joe Riley Park.

Game Information

Score: Michigan 2, The Citadel 0

Records: Michigan (4-0), The Citadel (2-2)

Series: Michigan leads 1-0

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)

Key Plays

  • The Wolverines got a  two-out single to left in the second inning that turned out to be the  winning run.

How it Happened

  • The Wolverines got on  the board in the second inning as Blake Nelson dropped a RBI single into  left field with two outs. The hit scored Miles Lewis who had doubled  earlier in the inning.
  • That would be all that  Jordan Merritt would surrender in his seven innings of work.
  • Merritt ran into a  little problem in the first inning with a pair of runners on, but was able  to get out of it with a 4-6-3 double play.
  • He would again work his  way out of a tight situation by getting a strikeout and a popup to end any  scoring chance.
  • As good as Merritt was,  UM left hander Tommy Henry was just slightly better. The junior kept the  Bulldogs off balance all night as he struck out 13 in a complete-game  effort. 
  • The Bulldogs got their  first hit of the game in the seventh inning as Tyler Corbitt singled to  left center. It would turn out to be the only hit of the day for The  Citadel.
  • UM would add an  insurance run in the eighth after a bloop single and a pair of stolen  bases set up Christan Bullock’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Inside the Box Score

  • Jordan Merritt (0-2)  had his second-straight impressive start. The senior gave up just one run  on six hits over 7.0 innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
  • Through two outings,  Merritt has allowed just one earned runs and struck out 16 over 13.2  innings.
  • Tommy Henry (2-0)  allowed just one hit to earn the complete-game victory.
  • Tyler Corbitt collected  the lone hit for the ‘Dogs and has now hit safely in all four games of his  college career.

On Deck

The two teams return to the diamond Saturday afternoon at Joe Riley Park. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Tony Skole

“Obviously, Tommy Henry was as good as advertised. He threw nearly 80-percent strikes and made it tough on us tonight. I thought we played well defensively. We were in the game and played with them pitch-for-pitch. They just got a couple big hits when they needed them and we just couldn’t get anything going. The good news is we get to play again tomorrow. We just need to get a good night sleep and come out tomorrow and try and come away with a victory.

On Performance by Starter Jordan Merritt

I thought Jordan Merritt was phenomenal once again. He gave us a great outing and pitched his tail off.