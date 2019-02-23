Clemson’s Gardocki, USC & College of Charleston’s Wilson Lead the SC Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Born in Timmonsville, Abraham prepped at Lamar High where he was primarily a track athlete. While there, he set the state record for the 200-meter dash (22.6) and played organized football for the first time as a senior. He played at USC for Coach Brad Scott and amassed 23.5 sacks, ranking second on South Carolina's career list, and was a first-team All- SEC selection. Drafted in the first round in 2000, he made an immediate impact for the New York Jets. As a rookie, he recorded 12 tackles and 4.5 sacks in only six games before being injured. In 2001, he recorded 58 tackles and 13 sacks, and was named to the AFC Pro Bowl. In 2002, he recorded 48 tackles, with 10 sacks, and was again named to the Pro Bowl. In 2003, Abraham only recorded 37 tackles and six sacks, because of injury yet tied a franchise record set by Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau with four sacks in a 2001 game against the New Orleans Saints. Abraham was traded to the Atlanta Falcons and in 2008, he recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks and ranked third in the league. On December 12, 2010, Abraham recorded two sacks against the Carolina Panthers which gave him 100.5 for his career, making him only the 25th player in NFL history to eclipse 100. In 2010, Abraham was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and in his first season in Arizona, he recorded 11.5 sacks, ranking seventh in the NFL. He retired after the 2014 season with five pro bowl appearances, and three first-team and one second team All-Pro nods.