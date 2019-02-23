Cool & Cloudy; Weekend Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air is filtering in and will bring a damp and cooler start to the weekend. Look for plenty of clouds with a slight chance for a shower or two this afternoon and evening. High temperatures could reach 70 degrees, but most of the day will have a chill in the air. Overnight showers are possible under plenty of clouds. Temperatures will feel mild to to kick off Sunday with lows near 60 degrees.
The next cold front will move through tomorrow. How fast it leaves the Lowcountry will dictate how warm temperatures get. Stay updated with us, but right now highs look to be well above normal- near 80 degrees! There’s a likely chance for scattered rain for the first half of the day. The Sunday evening should be much drier.
Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures return Monday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower; HIGH: 70.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain with warmer temperatures; LOW: 58, HIGH: 81.
MONDAY: Cool and sunny; LOW: 42, HIGH: 67.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and comfortable; LOW: 40, HIGH: 70.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with a slight chance for showers; LOW: 50, HIGH: 67.
THURSDAY: Scattered rain possible; LOW: 50, HIGH: 65.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain possible; LOW: 49, HIGH: 66.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
