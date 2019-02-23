Cool & Cloudy; Weekend Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air is filtering in and will bring a damp and cooler start to the weekend. Look for plenty of clouds with a slight chance for a shower or two this afternoon and evening. High temperatures could reach 70 degrees, but most of the day will have a chill in the air. Overnight showers are possible under plenty of clouds. Temperatures will feel mild to to kick off Sunday with lows near 60 degrees.