Deputies respond to early morning robbery at West Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery of a West Ashley restaurant early Saturday morning.
At approximately 3:00 a.m., two masked men entered the rear door of the Niko’s Gyro’s and Wings located at 1729 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, according to Charleston County spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The men, armed with handguns, robbed the victim of money and other items, Antonio said. The suspects fled on foot towards Wappoo Road.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
