Folly Beach to celebrate Folly Gras Saturday

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - You can celebrate Mardi Gras Saturday without having to go all the way to the Big Easy.
The annual Folly Gras celebration runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and festivities include dozens of arts, crafts and fashion vendors. There will also be live music, free activities for the kids and lots of delicious food and drinks.
A dedicated Children’s area will feature the Good Clean Fun crew, as well as caricatures, face painting, inflatables and crafts.
Thirty arts, crafts and fashion vendors will line Center Street for your shopping pleasure. On display for you to peruse and perhaps, buy, will be everything from photography to jewelry, soaps, tarot readings, paintings and more.
A Folly Gras tradition, the parade, will kick off at 11 AM. Live music starts at 11:30 a.m.. The music will be on three stages with performances by Dangermuffin, Sunny Ledfurd, Ashes of Old Ways, Candy Cigarettes and more.
Tickets are $10 purchased in advance for express entry. Admission is free for full-time residents of Folly who have a valid ID, and kids children 12 and under also get in free.
Don’t forget about parking at Folly Gras. You can catch a Lyft and be sure to visit their booth during the festival for Lyft coupons. After the festival, you can head over to the Folly River Park where Lyft drivers will be ready to take you home.
For the safety of all event participants, animals, coolers, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and similar items are not permitted.
