Gala to raise money for Charleston Meals on Wheels program Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A special event Saturday night will help fund a program designed to ensure homebound seniors receive healthy meals.
The Charleston Charm Gala raises money for the Charleston Meals on Wheels program.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Merchant’s Hall at 36 North Market Street in downtown Charleston. Organizers say each $60 ticket helps buy enough food to feed six seniors.
The Gala is sponsored by the Charleston Area Senior Center.
The special evening will highlight all things Southern. The menu will be provided by Hamby’s Catering and inspired by what your grandmother might cook for Sunday dinner. Drinks will be provided by Holy City Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and The Charleston Tea Plantation.
Dessert will be sponsored by Crumbs for Charleston and Molly and Me Pecans.
Admission includes all you care to eat and drink.
MUSiC, a group composed of MUSC students, will provide music for the event. You can sing and sway along to tunes you recognize.
Attendees will receive a handmade sweet grass flower to begin their immersion into Charleston Charm.
